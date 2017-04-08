Puducherry power tussle: All-party delegation may meet Modi over recalling Kiran Bedi

It is no longer a binary face-off in Puducherry, where for over the past year, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have been pressing for the right of way in governance matters.

A chain of events triggered by the transfer of a Municipal Commissioner, who picked up a new-found label of a Bedi loyalist, has pitted the Lt. Governor against not only the Chief Minister, his Cabinet, Assembly Speaker V. Vaithilingam and Chief Secretary Manoj Parida, but also political parties across the spectrum — the local BJP unit being an obvious exception.

An all-party delegation plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to press for Ms. Bedi’s recall.

On March 30, the Speaker directed the government to remove and put on compulsory wait Puducherry Municipal Commissioner R. Chandirasekaran until the Assembly Privileges Committee disposed of a complaint against the official by AIADMK (Amma) legislator A. Baskar.

The MLA’s grouse was that his position as elected representative in Mudaliarpet constituency was being undermined by the Commissioner who “it would appear only took orders only from the Lt. Governor.”

In fact, the Speaker’s ruling has been preceded by members belonging to the Congress and the AIADMK (Amma) raising in the House complaints about how the Commissioner had been working “against elected representatives with the support of Ms. Bedi.”

The same day the Chief Secretary issued an order giving additional charge of the municipality to S. Ganessin, who is also holding the post of Director of Art and Culture. At around 11 p.m., the transfer order was posted at the entrance of the house of Mr. Chandirasekaran.

On getting wind of the development, Ms. Bedi, who was away at that time, sent a letter to the Speaker through her Secretary G. Theva Neethi Dhas directing him to declare his order as “null and void.” The Speaker refused to accept the letter as it was not signed by the Lt. Governor.

Another missive asked the Chief Secretary to reinstate Mr. Chandirasekaran as the transfer order was invalid as it was issued without the approval of competent authority as mandated under the rules.

The Lt. Governor also conveyed that Mr. Chandirasekaran shall continue to serve in his present assignment as Commissioner and sought a compliance report in this regard from the Chief Secretary.

The following day, Mr. Narayanasamy, who had refused to react publicly to provocations in the past, came out in defence of the Chief Secretary. At a hurriedly-convened press conference on Sunday last, the Chief Minister declared, “The government is duty bound to implement a ruling given by the Speaker. I issued the order to transfer the officer as failure to do so would have even landed me in jail.”

On Monday, the Lt. Governor’s man for Commissioner and the government replacement turned up for duty at the Municipality office near Kamban Kalaiarangam. The government appointee assumed charge with police protection ordered by the Speaker while Mr. Chandirasekaran was left facing another charge of contempt for disobeying the Speaker’s transfer ruling.

Ms. Bedi, who lashed out against the development in a series of tweets, then trained her guns on the Chief Secretary. “The irresponsible and immature conduct of the Chief Secretary has brought huge anguish and rift in the governance of Puducherry,” she tweeted.

However, Mr. Manoj Parida has stoutly defended his actions.

“The Chief Secretary, who at the highest level, is accountable to the Ministry of Human Affairs, has full powers to give additional charge to any officer temporarily. Besides, in this matter, the Speaker’s orders are final and binding,” he said.

It is also pointed out that neither has the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Lt. Governor have yet issued any order overruling the Chief Secretary’s decision.

And, even as each side is reading out the riot act — specifically rule 47 of the Rules of Business of Government of Pondicherry, 1963, there has been an unprecedented meltdown in the ties between the Raj Nivas and the government.

Under the Disposal of Business Relating to Administrator’s Executive Functions Referred to In Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 4 (46), the Administrator may, by standing orders in writing, regulate the transaction and disposal of the business relating to his executive functions referred to in sub-rule (2) of rule 4: Provided that the standing orders shall be consistent with the provisions of this Chapter, Chapter V and the instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time: Provided further that in the exercise of his functions with respect to the property of the Union situated within the Union territory, the Administrator shall act in consultation with the Council.

According to 47 (1), with respect to persons serving in connection with the administration of the Union territory, the Administrator shall exercise such power and functions as may be entrusted to him under the rules and orders regulating the conditions of service of such persons or any other order of the President. (2) In the exercise of the powers and functions referred to in sub rule (1), the Administrator shall act in consultation with the Chief Minister.

Rule 48 states that in regard to any matter referred to in sub-rule (2) of rule 4 and in respect of which no specific provisions has been made in the foregoing rules in this Chapter, the Administrator may, if he deems fit either consult his Council or the Chief Minister, before exercising his powers or discharging his functions in respect of that matter.

While Ms. Bedi’s declared stance all along has been that she would not be a figurehead, observers point to the irony in the fact that it is a similar refusal to be a lame-duck administration by the Congress ministry with the mandate of the people behind it, that forms the crux of the troubles over the past year in Puducherry.

(With inputs from Rajesh B. Nair)