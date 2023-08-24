Puducherry Power Corporation hands over dividend of ₹5.64 crore to government

August 24, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Power Corporation Limited has handed over a dividend of ₹5.64 crore to the government from the profit the Corporation earned from operating a gas-based 32.5 MW capacity power plant at Karaikal.

The Corporation generated 215.54 million units of power and has earned a profit after tax of ₹14.10 crore in the year 2020-21. The amount of ₹5.64 crore as dividend earned from the profit during 2020-21 was handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and Secretary to Government (Power) A. Muthamma were among those present when the cheque was handed over..

PPCL generates around 32.5 MW of power (22.9 mw from gas turbine and 9.6 mw from steam turbine) from its plant at Karaikal district. The required gas is obtained from the wells at Narimanam in the Cauvery basin under an agreement with GAIL (India) Limited.

The Corporation had paid a sum of ₹45. 31 crore as dividend to the Government since the plant started commercial operation in 2000. The Corporation has also been contributing towards CSR activities in the Union Territory, an official release here said.

The Corporation has surpassed the power generation target fixed by the Ministry of Power. In the year 2009-10, the Corporation had paid an amount of ₹33. 26 crore to government as buy back of shares, the release added.

