Puducherry posts 75 new COVID-19 cases, one death

14 November 2020 00:25 IST

Enforcement team is ensuring convergence of IEC, surveillance in hotspots: L-G

Puducherry posted 75 new COVID-19 cases and Karaikal registered one death on Friday even as the administration geared itself to maintain the downward trend by sustaining the intensive IEC and surveillance activities until close of festival season.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, after a daily review with officials, said the joint enforcement team is ensuring convergence of IEC and surveillance in hotspots that have shown significant drop in active cases such as Reddiarpalyam - Azees Nagar, Moolakulam, Villianur and Sulthanpet.

The online COVID-19 information portal that works in consultation with the ICMR is extended for use by all hospitals, including private medical college hospitals and private clinics, Ms. Bedi said.

The scope of the data management portal would be widened to cover all public health related facets. The data of Jipmer would also be integrated to make the portal comprehensive.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (ISDP) team would collaborate with ICMR to adopt the best practices of National Health Authority and that of WHO for incorporation in the online information portal.

Nodal officers would be engaged to document the ‘Puducherry Model of Management of Covid’ by sharing experiences and key roles played across health, revenue, municipality and police verticals.

The health team is simultaneously focusing on dengue source reduction for offsetting co-morbidity with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory saw 75 new cases from 3,355 tests, while 70 patients were discharged on recovery.

In Karaikal, a 68-year old woman succumbed to the infection taking the toll in the Union Territory to 608. The toll across regions stood at Puducherry (498), Karaikal (59), Yanam (44) and Mahe (seven).

A press release from the Health Secretary said the overall tally in the Union Territory aggregated to 36,252 cases after transfer of two cases to Tamil Nadu.

The total number of active cases stood at 1,073 (35 in hospital and 738 in home isolation) while the cumulative tally of recovered patients was 34,571.

The test positivity rate was 2.23%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 95.36%.

The number of tests completed by the health department to date was 3.55 lakh of which 3.13 lakh samples returned negative.