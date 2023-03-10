HamberMenu
Puducherry postpones public hearing on coastal zone management plan

The public hearing was scheduled to be held on March 15, but has been postponed due to administrative reasons, a press release said

March 10, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has announced the postponement of a public hearing, originally scheduled for March 15, to discuss the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

According to a press release from N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC), the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had notified the Coastal Regulation Zone, in 2019. Accordingly, the Puducherry government had prepared the CZMP and a public hearing was proposed to be held on March 15. A public notice was issued on February 10 in this regard. However, due to administrative reasons, the public hearing has been postponed.

