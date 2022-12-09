Puducherry Port to commence cargo operations from next month, says Union Minister

December 09, 2022 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The development of the port, under the Sagarmala programme, is taking place in 3 phases; over 90% of the first phase has been completed, Minister for Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal told the Lok Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

A file photograph of the Puducherry port. Dredging work commenced here in February 2021 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Cargo movement from Puducherry Port is expected to commence in January, 2023, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has informed the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Union Minister said 91% of the capital dredging work in the Puducherry Port has been completed.

The Centre planned to develop the port under the Sagarmala programme. The project has three phases: under the first phase, the Ministry had taken up dredging and construction of a barrier between the drainage channel and navigation channel in the Port, said the MP’s office in a release, quoting the Minister in Parliament..

“The dredging work commenced in February, 2021. 91% of the work has been completed and after monsoon, the cargo handling operation is expected to commence by January, 2023 in Puducherry port. .The Centre has released a sum of ₹24. 70 crore in two instalments to the Puducherry government for the works, the release said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
