  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Puducherry Port to commence cargo operations from next month, says Union Minister

The development of the port, under the Sagarmala programme, is taking place in 3 phases; over 90% of the first phase has been completed, Minister for Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal told the Lok Sabha

December 09, 2022 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of the Puducherry port. Dredging work commenced here in February 2021

A file photograph of the Puducherry port. Dredging work commenced here in February 2021 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Cargo movement from Puducherry Port is expected to commence in January, 2023, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has informed the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Union Minister said 91% of the capital dredging work in the Puducherry Port has been completed.

The Centre planned to develop the port under the Sagarmala programme. The project has three phases: under the first phase, the Ministry had taken up dredging and construction of a barrier between the drainage channel and navigation channel in the Port, said the MP’s office in a release, quoting the Minister in Parliament..

“The dredging work commenced in February, 2021. 91% of the work has been completed and after monsoon, the cargo handling operation is expected to commence by January, 2023 in Puducherry port. .The Centre has released a sum of ₹24. 70 crore in two instalments to the Puducherry government for the works, the release said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / oceans / shipping service

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.