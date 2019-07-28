Puducherry port operationalisation may be delayed

More than a year after the trial run of a cargo vessel, the Puducherry port is yet to be operationalised. The trial run was held in February last year to ensure the smooth movement of the vessel through the sea mouth into the harbour.

The port has planned to take up capital dredging under the Centrally sponsored Sagarmala project in October.

Now, it is certain that operationalisation can happen only after the capital dredging is completed.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said that the sea mouth was usually heavily silted between July and August.

“The maintenance dredging taken up by the port department was suspended last month due to paucity of funds. Tenders have to be floated for dredging the sea mouth to facilitate entry and exit of fishing vessels into the harbour. The project management consultant (PMC) is expected to hold a public hearing for the Sagarmala project in the first week of August. The PMC has applied for environmental clearance and port operations are likely to begin only in January 2020,” he said.

The Ministry of Shipping had sanctioned ₹40 crore for capital dredging under the Sagarmala programme, based on a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the IIT-Madras. Under the scheme, approximately 7.5 lakh cubic metres of sand was to be removed from the mouth.

Sand trap

The DPR proposed the creation of a sand trap of 8 to 10 metres depth at the mouth for natural accumulation of sediments.

Once the sand trap is ready, the sand can be excavated as and when it is needed for regular movement of vessels.

According to a senior official, “five lakh cubic metres of sand had to be dredged to make the channel navigable for fishing vessels and cargo ships. Of this, only 1.5 lakh cubic metres of sand was dredged while another 1 lakh cubic metres of sand was deposited near the harbour itself. With the port department facing shortage of funds, it has not been able to take up dredging as planned. As per initial estimates, 3 to 4 lakh cubic metres of sand was dredged in the last three years as against the requirement of 3 lakh cubic metres of sand every year.”

The problem arose after the port operations were suspended in 2006.

The entry channel belongs to both the harbour and the port. Since there was no port operation, dredging was not done properly as recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, leading to heavy accumulation of silt, the official said.

Narrow passage

Because of heavy accumulation of silt, fishermen are facing difficulties while entering or exiting the sea mouth. Sources in the department said the sea mouth had narrowed and silt had accumulated up to two metres obstructing the smooth navigation of fishing vessels.

Vellavan, a fisherman of Thengaithittu, said that the sea mouth was heavily silted because of delay in the commencement of dredging. Although the government had awarded contract for maintenance dredging, the work orders were yet to be issued. Routine dredging had not been carried out resulting in accumulation of silt at the sea mouth, he said.

Fishermen had been demanding re-modification of the sea mouth to prevent fishing vessels from running aground. “Fishermen can only enter the harbour during the high tide. If they are late and try to enter during the low tide, there are high chances for the boats to hit the rock bottom and run aground,” said Nagaraj, another fisherman.

Jude Vallabadas, director, Ship Operation, Vangard Logistics Pvt. Ltd., said that problems had cropped up after the trial run was held in February.

A minimum depth of four metres had to be maintained for navigation of vessels. However, in several places, the depth was not maintained and this was brought to the notice of the port department and rectified.

“We have obtained Shore Handling License and Customs License and the Puducherry port has been declared as Container Handling Port.

“All the preliminary work has been completed and we have planned to resume routine cargo operations from Puducherry port by third week of August. The port dredger will ensure that the minimum depth for navigation of vessels is maintained till the commencement of capital dredging,” Mr. Vallabadas added.