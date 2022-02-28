Puducherry Port invites EOI for revival of cargo operations

Centre plans to develop it in three phases under Sagarmala project

Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Port Department has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for revival of cargo operations and also for the introduction of passenger ferry service, cruise tourism, Yacht Marina from and to the port. The move comes in the wake of the Union government’s plan to develop it as a feeder port of Chennai Port.

Official sources said the Puducherry government was exploring various models of revenue generation in the port. Started in 1994, it had handled cargo operations till 2006 following which it saw a downward swing. The Centre had planned development of the port in three phases at the cost of ₹304 crore under the Sagarmala project.

The works include establishment of a container berth at ₹75 crore in the second phase, establishment of a main jetty and ancillary facilities at ₹59.6 crore, and extension of container berth, approach roads, and bridges at ₹170.2 crore in the third phase.

“The port has around 150 acres of vacant land and is equipped with excellent infrastructure facilities. It has a handling capacity of 4 lakh tonnes per annum. The idea is to assess the demand and supply and the facilities the government could offer to importers and exporters for commencing cargo operations and passenger ferry service . We are looking at various revenue genearting measures to commence operations,” a senior official told TheHindu.

The EOI is invited to develop/create cargo-related facilities like open storage yards, warehousing, cold chain facilities, export-import facilities, passenger ferry/cruise facilities, yacht marina, boat building/repair yards, logistics and maintenance services, event management, travel, and entertainment, skill development/training centres, port-based tourism activities, maritime cluster and common facilitation centres.

The official added the port was now not being used due to the ongoing capital dredging works. About 7.5 lakh cubic metres of sand had to be removed under the scheme. The department had already completed 60% of the work, he said, adding that the EOI would facilitate the preparation of an action plan for the port’s development.