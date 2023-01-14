Puducherry port getting ready for cargo, ferry services

January 14, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With capital dredging work almost complete at the mouth of the channel, the government was pinning high hopes on revenue mobilisation through the operationalisation of the New Port at Uppalam for cargo movement and leasing out its slipways and boat building yards for private as well as government entities.

After the capital dredging work with Central assistance started two years ago, the authorities have removed around 6.8 lakh cubic metre of accumulated sand from the mouth making the channel navigable for vessels. With considerable depth available, the department had started giving clearance for using its yards for the repair of barges and building of small vessels. Two barges, including a hopper barge owned by a firm in Chennai, have reached here for dry docking and keel repair works.

The two flat-bottomed vessels are anchored at the slipways of the port. The leasing out of the slipways with the winch cradle facility would fetch the department revenue of ₹2,000 plus 18% GST per day. The barges would be anchored for around a month at the Port to complete the works, the official said adding the leasing out of the slipways was considered a revenue earner for the department. Certain works would take more than a month for completion, said a Port official.

In addition to the permission given for berthing barges, the department had leased out its yards for building two 70-seater passenger vessels. The fibre vessels each weighing around 20 tonnes would cost ₹1.5 crore. The boats are owned by individuals and are meant for ferry services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he added.

Director, Port Department, Ravideep Singh Chahar told The Hindu that the port had received enquiries from private companies and Indian Coast Guard for utilising the facilities for repair and boat building.

“It brings additional revenue and job opportunities for the local population. We are keenly pursuing the requests and also taking efforts to realise the long pending cargo operations. The cargo operations between Puducherry-Chennai and KKS in Sri Lanka will commence anytime. The Chennai Port Trust is very keen on making Puducherry a feeder port” he said.

For cargo operations, the department had set up four covered godowns, each with a 13,000 square feet storage capacity. A 60-tonne electronic weighing bridge has also been made available. To sustain the depth achieved during capital dredging, the department would soon tender the works for maintenance dredging for removal of around 2.5 lakh cubic metre of sand annually.

Mr. Chahar said the government was also keen on promoting cruise tourism. In this regard too, there had been several enquiries from cruise operators, he added

According to a government source, the Centre has plans to develop the Port in three phases under the Sagarmala Scheme. The Centre plans to invest around ₹300 crore for the construction of additional container berths, the establishment of a main jetty, ancillary facilities and improving road infrastructure. The port spread around 150 acres was operational till 2006.