Puducherry Pollution Control Committee to hold public hearing on draft coastal zone management plans

April 22, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) will hold a public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for the Union Territory of Puducherry on May 22.

The CZMP Puducherry demarcates the areas falling under Coastal Regulation Zone and all the developmental activities in the CRZ areas will be regulated under the provisions of the CRZ notification.

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment recently released the draft CZMP and land use maps for the U.T in English and Tamil on its website (https://dste.py.gov.in/ppcc/CZMP-2019)

The department has invited suggestions on the maps prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, till May 20.

The CZMP in 1:25000 scale has been prepared as per the existing procedures and guidelines under CRZ Notification 2019 and the said draft plan has been prepared indicating zonations such as CRZ I (Ecological Sensitive Area), CRZ II (Developed Area), CRZ III (Rural areas etc.,), CRZ IV (Water Area), cadastral information and so on,” said the Department of Science, Technology and Environment.

According to N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC, “The plans provide details of the High Tide Line, defined as the line on the coastal land up to which the highest water line reaches during the spring tide, demarcate areas for housing and other infrastructure on the coast and map coastal ecosystem, such as mangroves, corals and coral reefs, sand dunes, biologically active mudflats, national parks, marine parks, sanctuaries, reserve forests, wildlife habitats and other protected areas, salt marshes, turtle nesting grounds, horse shoe crabs’ habitats, sea grass beds, nesting grounds of birds and areas or structures of archaeological importance and heritage sites.”

A detailed environment management plan will be formulated by the U.T. for such ecologically sensitive areas in respective territories, as mapped out by the NCSCM, he said.

