Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) reconstituted

December 18, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee. File photo: dste.py.gov.in/pcst

The Puducherry Government has issued a notification reconstituting the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) as per the provisions of the Water Act, 1974. Originally, the committee had nine members, and this has been reconstituted as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Secretary to Government, (Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry), A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee, which has included the Director, Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry, Director of Industries and Commerce, Director of Local Administration, Transport Commissioner, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, and N. Ramesh, Member Secretary and Senior Environmental Engineer of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry are also members of the panel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US