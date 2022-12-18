Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) reconstituted

December 18, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Government has issued a notification reconstituting the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) as per the provisions of the Water Act, 1974. Originally, the committee had nine members, and this has been reconstituted as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

According to a press release, Secretary to Government, (Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry), A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee, which has included the Director, Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry, Director of Industries and Commerce, Director of Local Administration, Transport Commissioner, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, and N. Ramesh, Member Secretary and Senior Environmental Engineer of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry are also members of the panel.