  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Messi upset with referee to Ronaldo goal disallowed, top controversies in Qatar

Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) reconstituted

December 18, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee. File photo: dste.py.gov.in/pcst

Dr. A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee. File photo: dste.py.gov.in/pcst

The Puducherry Government has issued a notification reconstituting the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) as per the provisions of the Water Act, 1974. Originally, the committee had nine members, and this has been reconstituted as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

According to a press release, Secretary to Government, (Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry), A. Muthamma has been made chairman of the committee, which has included the Director, Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry, Director of Industries and Commerce, Director of Local Administration, Transport Commissioner, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, and N. Ramesh, Member Secretary and Senior Environmental Engineer of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Puducherry are also members of the panel.

Related Topics

Puducherry / environmental issues / pollution control

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.