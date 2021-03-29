Puducherry polls | Will take up any responsibility Congress deems fit for me, former Minister says

Former Minister M. Kandasamy said people would vote for the Congress and alliance as there was anger against the BJP for toppling an elected government using nominated legislators

Former Minister M. Kandasamy on Monday said he would take up any responsibility the Congress leadership deemed fit for him.

“First of all the Congress party does not announce the Chief Minister [candidate] before the elections. It is the party high command and Congress Legislature Party that decides after the elections, he told The Hindu during his campaign from the reserved Embalam constituency.

Mr. Kandasamy was responding to a query on whether he was in the fray for Chief Minister’s post in the absence of senior leaders contesting in the polls.

“First, our aim is to win the elections. The Congress and alliance party candidates have to win the polls and then we will decide. As a worker, I will take up any responsibility the party gives me,” he said.

People would vote for the Congress and alliance as there was anger against the BJP for toppling an elected government using nominated legislators, he felt. “Similarly, people are also against AINRC and AIADMK on the issue. Both the parties could have saved the government by not supporting the BJP’s move. Some of the members, who quit Congress and joined the BJP, have moved away from their sitting seats after they realised the anger of people ,” he added.

People are also aware of the obstructions created by the previous Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in running the government, he said adding that several of the schemes were not executed due to her interference.