Puducherry polls | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in Lawspet constituency where BJP president V. Saminathan is pitted against Congress nominee Vaidiyanathan.

Upon his arrival at the Puducherry airport, he went straight to Sithanandha temple to offer prayers. He then returned to the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Statue from where the roadshow started. He travelled in an open van from there to Sivaji Statue.

A number of party workers on motorcycles accompanied Mr Shah. Before the roadshow reached the Sivaji Statue, he alighted from the van and got into his car to rush back to the airport.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and party candidates V. Saminathan (Lawspet), A. Namassivayam, ( Mannadipet), A John Kumar ( Kamaraj Nagar), P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram ( Kalapet), V. Richard (Nellithope) and Embalem Selvam ( Manaveli) , accompanied Mr. Shah in the van.

The Union Territory has witnessed high profile visits from the BJP camp to canvass votes for the party candidates in the fray at nine constituencies in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made two visits, Mr. Shah made a visit to Karaikal earlier last month. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkarai and Giriraj Singh have also campaigned for the party candidates.

BJP President J P Nadda is slated to visit Puducherry in two days.