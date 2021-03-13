Puducherry polls | DMK announces list of candidates

PUDUCHERRY

13 March 2021 13:04 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced its candidates for 12 of the 13 constituencies the party will contest in, in the Union Territory.

While sitting legislator R. Siva has shifted his constituency to Villianur after leaving his traditional constituency Orleanpet to recently-inducted businessman S. Gopal, former Ministers S. P Sivakumar and A.M.H Nazeem will contest from the seats which they won in the past, Raj Bhavan and Karaikal South, respectively.

The list was released by DMK president M. K Stalin at Chennai on Saturday.

Other candidates are V. Anibal Kennedy (Uppalam constituency), L. Sampath (Mudaliarpet), Sun Kumaravel (Mangalam), V. Karthikeyan (Nellithope), A. Krishnan alias A. K Kumar (Mannadipet), S. Muthuvel (Kalapet), A. Mugilan (Thirubuvanai, reserved constituency) and M. Nahathyagarajan (Neravy T. R Pattinam)

The party has not yet announced its candidate for Bahour constituency.