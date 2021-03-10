Puducherry polls| AINRC declares N. Rangasamy CM candidate

An urgent executive committee meeting of the party held on Tuesday night, declared Mr. Rangasamy the CM candidate if the NDA comes to power after the Assembly polls

All India N R Congress has declared party founder N. Rangasamy as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

An urgent executive committee meeting of the party held on Tuesday night, declared Mr. Rangasamy the CM candidate if the NDA comes to power after the Assembly polls.

The decision of the NDA to appoint Mr. Rangasamy as the head of the alliance had paved the way for his becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time, a resolution adopted by the party executive said. “He will be the first person to occupy the post for the fourth time in the Union Territory. It will be a historic occasion,” the party said.

The executive also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for forming an alliance comprising the AINRC, BJP and AIADMK. The alliance could work towards the development of the UT, the resolution said.

On Tuesday morning, BJP in-charge for the UT, Nirmal Kumar Surana had announced the decision to give the leadership of heading the alliance to Mr. Rangasamy.