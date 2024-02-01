Puducherry police working with their counterparts in T.N. to curb drug menace: Home Minister

February 01, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police is working in close coordination with the Tamil Nadu police to curb the sale of ganja and other narcotic substances, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Interacting with reporters after inaugurating the physical test for the recruitment of 500 home guards at the Police Training School grounds, the Home Minister said several measures are being taken to curtail the availability of cannabis and other drugs in Puducherry.

“Those involved in drug trafficking have developed networks. We are working with the T.N. police to curb their activities. Both the police forces share inputs to nab those involved in the trade. Last week, we had a meeting with police officers from neighbouring districts of T.N.,” the Minister said.

‘Government working to fill all vacancies’

On the recruitment process, the Minister said after the NDA government came to power in the Union Territory, efforts were made to fill in all vacancies in the police force. Around 390 police constables were recently inducted into the force. Another 353 newly-recruited police personnel are undergoing training, he said.

The latest recruitment process for home guards would see the induction of 500 more personnel, including 80 women. These physical test would go on for the next 21 days, the Minister said.

As many as 20,135 candidates have applied for the posts of home guard, he said adding that the government has started the process for the recruitment of personnel for coastal policing as well for 60 sub inspectors of police, he said.

“These recruitment drives in the police will be the largest ever done by the Puducherry government. The government has also addressed the long-pending grievances pertaining to service matters. Hundreds of promotions were also initiated,” Mr Namassivayam said.

Installation of CCTV cameras

The Home Department has started the process of installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in police stations at a cost of ₹3 crore. More CCTV cameras will also be installed on main arterial roads and at junctions, the Home Minister said.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and other senior officers were present on the occasion.