Puducherry police say they can set up an outpost at JIPMER if space is provided

August 25, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police are willing to consider setting up an outpost inside the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), if the institute agrees to provide space on its campus.

This assurance was given to a delegation of JIPMER doctors, who called on Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, to thank him for initiating a fair probe into an incident involving the assault of a doctor at the paediatric ward of the hospital.

“We have assured the doctors that strict action will be taken if anyone misbehaves with doctors. We have also assured them of initiating necessary steps to open a police outpost at JIPMER if they can provide space inside the premises,” Mr. Chaitanya said in a press release.

The incident of assault occurred on August 4, 2023, when a group of people barged into the paediatric ICU on complaints of a child not being given proper treatment by the doctors. One person, Ramu alias Munuswamy from Chennai, belonging to a political party, attacked a doctor while the others argued with the staff. A police case was registered immediately and the accused person was arrested within a week, police said. Mr. Chaitanya said the investigation was completed and the charge-sheet was filed on August 18 itself.

The accused has been arrested under section 294 (b), 332 and 506 (ii), the release said.

The doctors have asked the police to put in place measures to avoid the recurrence of such incidents. A similar incident of an assault on a doctor was also reported a few months ago from the hospital.

