Puducherry police register case against Independent MLA for staging protest at official event

Orleanpet MLA G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, along with his supporters, had, on Monday, barged into an official event and voiced his displeasure against Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma for allegedly holding up Smart City projects in his constituency

June 06, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy

Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Odiansalai Police have registered a case against independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, in connection with the protest he staged during an official event to mark World Environment Day at Kamban Kalaiarangam on Monday.

The police have invoked section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and section 186 (obstructing government servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr. Nehru and 15 of his supporters.

As the event was underway on Monday, the legislator and his supporters stormed into the hall and voiced their displeasure against the style of functioning of Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma. Mr. Verma was present on the stage along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam.

Mr. Nehru accused the Chief Secretary of delaying Smart City projects in his Orleanpet constituency. He also threatened to launch an agitation against the CS. Video footage surfaced after the programme showing the legislator jumping over one of the closed gates of Kamban Kalaiarangam before entering the hall.

Another case registered

The Grand Bazaar Police have also registered another case against the legislator and three members of a Tamil outfit for staging an impromptu agitation near the Secretariat. The case was registered under sections 143, 283 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The legislator and his supporters came to Kamban Kalaiarangam after creating a ruckus near the Secretariat on Monday morning, police said.

