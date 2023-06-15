HamberMenu
Puducherry police on the lookout for bike-borne chain snatching gang

The gang was involved in two incidents of chain snatching on the evening of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, police said

June 15, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The territorial police have registered two separate cases of chain snatching by a bike-borne gang in quick succession at Mudaliarpet and Reddiayarpalayam areas on Wednesday evening.

The bike-borne members first snatched the chain of a 48-year-old woman while she was walking on 100 Feet Road in Mudaliarpet. A few minutes later, the same gang snatched the chain of a 53-year-old woman at Sivasakthi Nagar in Reddiayarpalayam. In the two incidents, the gang decamped with around 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments, police said.

Police said footage recovered from Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed near the crime spots revealed that the same members were involved in both the snatching incidents.

Special teams attached to Mudaliarpet and Reddiayarpalayam police stations are investigating.

