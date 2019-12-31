Puducherry police issue guidelines for traffic movement

The police has issued guidelines to the public, including tourists, wishing to be on Beach Road on New Year’s eve on Tuesday.

Rahul Alwal, SSP (Traffic and L&O) said in a statement that in order to facilitate the celebrations, vehicles will not be permitted in the White Town area (eastern side of Gingee Salai) from 2 p.m. on Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

All roads towards Eastern direction from Ambour Salai would be closed temporarily. The vehicles with patients, meant for emergency treatment at Government General Hospital, will be permitted via Saint Ange Street and Surcouf Street. The residents of Beach Road will be issued with vehicle pass to transit certain routes.

All four-wheelers used for conveyance by the public for the New Year celebrations to Beach Road, need to be parked in the parking lots, provided at New Port and Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. Free “park and ride shuttle bus” facility has been provided.

A parking lot is provided in Petit Seminaire Primary School to park only two-wheelers.

The plying and parking of all types of heavy vehicles has been prohibited within the Boulevard area from 2 p.m. on Tuesday till 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The stretch of Caserine St. which leads to General Hospital will be kept as “Vehicle and Pedestrian Free” to meet emergency situations.

Besides, 21 more ‘May I Help You’ booths will be erected covering important stretches throughout Puducherry to facilitate traffic regulation.

The Department has also appealed to the public to co-operate with the police by avoid triple riding, speeding and rash driving to avoid any untoward incident.