Puducherry police issue guidelines for New Year’s eve

December 28, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Traffic-East), C. Maran briefing on the traffic arrangements being planned in Puducherry for the New Year celebrations at the Police Headquarters in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Puducherry police have planned elaborate security arrangements for the New Year celebrations.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, Traffic (North-East) C. Maran said in order to facilitate the celebrations, vehicles will not be permitted in the French quarter (eastern side of Gingee Salai) from 2 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

All roads towards Eastern direction from Ambour Salai would be closed temporarily. The vehicles with patients, meant for emergency treatment at Government General Hospital, would be permitted via Saint Ange Street, Surcouf Street and Gingee Salai. The residents, hoteliers and churches in the French quarter would be issued with vehicle pass to transit certain routes.

Free shuttle bus facility available

All four-wheelers used for conveyance by the public for the New Year celebrations to Beach Road, need to be parked in the parking lots, provided at New Port, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Petit Seminaire School, Uppalam and Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Muthialpet. Free shuttle bus facility has been arranged in the above parking lots, Mr. Maran said.

The plying and parking of all types of heavy vehicles has been prohibited within the Boulevard area. A parking lot is provided in Petit Seminaire Primary School to park only two-wheelers.

In the event of heavy vehicular movement, traffic will be diverted at the following junctions - Ezhai Mariamman Kovil for vehicles entering Puducherry via East Coast Road; Sivaji Square, C.V. Road junction, Mudaliarpet junction, Pattanikadai junction, GRT junction, Anna Salai-45 Road junction, Periyar Statue and Nellithope junction.

The department has also appealed to the public to co-operate with the police by avoiding triple riding, speeding, drunk driving and rash driving.. Apart from the existing CCTV cameras, about 150 cameras have been installed. Violations will be recorded and cases will be booked, the police said.

