ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry police headquarters to be restored at a cost of ₹7.85 crore

Updated - September 04, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 02:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Public Works Department has initiated the process of inviting tenders for the restoration work

The Hindu Bureau

The century-old building that houses the Puducherry Police Headquarters | Photo Credit: S.S Kumar

The Puducherry government has given the administrative sanction for the restoration of the century-old building that houses the Puducherry Police Headquarters near the Beach Promenade.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the administrative and expenditure sanctions were given by the government, the Public Works Department initiated the process of inviting tenders for the restoration work. The restoration would would cost the government around ₹7.85 crore, a source told The Hindu.

The building houses the offices of the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police. The Police Department was in the process of identifying a suitable location to relocate the offices to facilitate the restoration of the Police Headquarters, the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

High-level meeting

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024), Home Minister A. Namassivayam chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters. It was the first law and order review meeting chaired by the Home Minister after senior IPS officer Shalini Singh took over as the DGP of the Union Territory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the meeting, the Home Minister felicitated officers attached to the Cyber Wing of the Puducherry Police for their recent crackdown on online fraudsters.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam felicitates SSP Kalaivanan at the review meeting held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He then directed the police to initiate firm action against drug peddlers and history sheeters. He also discussed a project to install new signals at 34 places. The meeting further discussed ways to improve traffic management, the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US