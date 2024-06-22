Puducherry police get 11 new jeeps, 133 motorbikes

The Puducherry Police Department has acquired 11 new jeeps and 133 motorbikes to improve the mobility of the force in dealing with history sheeters and drug peddlers.

The vehicles, purchased at a cost of around ₹2.50 crore would be used by law and order, traffic, anti-rowdy and anti-narcotic wings of the territorial force.

The new vehicles were handed over to the department by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam at a function held at the Gorimedu Police Complex on Friday (June 22, 2024) evening, a police release said.

The department also has plans to procure 10 heavy vehicles, 47 light motor vehicles and 73 motorbikes at a cost of around ₹12 crore in the near future.

Modern coordination centre

The Chief Minister also dedicated a Modern Coordination Centre for the police force established inside the police complex. The Coordination Centre will act as the nodal centre for all the agencies concerned with national security in general and security of the Union Territory in particular, the release said.

Constructed at a cost of ₹42 lakh, the Centre is equipped with facilities to deal with all threats, including terror, cyber attacks and other sensitive issues. The Centre will act as the focal point to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding the Police Department had signed with the Rashtriya Raksha University a few months ago, the release said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an outlet of the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited and a canteen at the complex.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and other senior police officers attended the event.

