GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry police get 11 new jeeps, 133 motorbikes

The vehicles, purchased at a cost of around ₹2.50 crore will be used by law and order, traffic, anti-rowdy and anti-narcotic wings of the territorial force

Published - June 22, 2024 11:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The new vehicles were flagged off by Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy on Friday, June 21, 2024

The new vehicles were flagged off by Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy on Friday, June 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry Police Department has acquired 11 new jeeps and 133 motorbikes to improve the mobility of the force in dealing with history sheeters and drug peddlers.

The vehicles, purchased at a cost of around ₹2.50 crore would be used by law and order, traffic, anti-rowdy and anti-narcotic wings of the territorial force.

The new vehicles were handed over to the department by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam at a function held at the Gorimedu Police Complex on Friday (June 22, 2024) evening, a police release said.

The department also has plans to procure 10 heavy vehicles, 47 light motor vehicles and 73 motorbikes at a cost of around ₹12 crore in the near future.

Modern coordination centre

The Chief Minister also dedicated a Modern Coordination Centre for the police force established inside the police complex. The Coordination Centre will act as the nodal centre for all the agencies concerned with national security in general and security of the Union Territory in particular, the release said.

Constructed at a cost of ₹42 lakh, the Centre is equipped with facilities to deal with all threats, including terror, cyber attacks and other sensitive issues. The Centre will act as the focal point to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding the Police Department had signed with the Rashtriya Raksha University a few months ago, the release said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an outlet of the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited and a canteen at the complex.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and other senior police officers attended the event.

Related Topics

Puducherry / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.