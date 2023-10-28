Puducherry Police force to be bulked up with 500 new home guards

October 28, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The manpower in the Puducherry Police is set to be enhanced following the notification issued on Friday for the recruitment of 500 home guards.

The notification issued by the Police Department on Friday invited application from eligible candidates to fill up vacant posts of 420 male home guards and 80 women home guards. The drive to recruit home guards, a reserve unit auxiliary to the Police Department, is intended bolster the police force.

The Police Department had carried out two similar recruitment drives over the last two years. Over 600 constables were recruited in the drives, taking the strength of constables in the police force to 2,125 against the sanctioned strength of 2,165 constables. With the recent drives, the manpower in Puducherry Police force was bulked up to 3,011 police personnel.

As per the standards set by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the Union Territory has a sanctioned strength of 3, 455 police personnel spanning all ranks.

“We have been able to fill the strength deficiency in the police force over the last few months. We are now well placed,” Director General of Police (DGP) B. Srinivas told The Hindu.

The DGP said the challenge that lies ahead is to efficiently utilise the energy and knowledge of the new recruits, for which the Department plans to sign an agreement with the Rashtriya Raksha University in Puducherry to provide academic training for the rookies. “They will be able to gain a diploma in police science with a short course in the University,’‘ Mr. Srinivas said.

He further said the Puducherry Police consist of one of the youngest forces with young constables accounting for a substantial percentage of it. “The recruitment drives have brought educated youngsters into the force,” he said.

A total of 71 post graduates, including M.Tech, M.B.A and M.Sc degree holders, were recruited as constables in the recently concluded drive. Similarly, over 100 B.Tech degree holders were also recruited in the drive, said the DGP.

The enhanced manpower in the police force would be useful in addressing traffic woes too, the DGP said.