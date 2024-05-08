ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry police continue drive against drug peddlers, hold meetings to create awareness among residents

May 08, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Raids were conducted at a number of places to check for the sale of ganja and other narcotics, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Village residents participating in an evening street-corner meeting organised by the Police Department to create awareness on drug abuse in Puducherry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Continuing with a drive against drug peddlers in Puducherry, police personnel attached to various stations along with Anti Narcotics wing officials conducted raids in several places, to check for the sale of ganja and other narcotic substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said these surprise raids were conducted in places that fall under Grand Bazaar, Odhiansalai, Nettapakkam and Mudaliarpet police stations on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) evening. Sniffer dogs were used to check places in and around Beach Road to find possible hideouts of drug peddlers.

“On almost every day, starting from last month, we have been carrying out raids to prevent the sale of drugs, and to arrest those involved in the sale of ganja. We have also been organising drug awareness programmes in villages. On Tuesday night, we held a street corner meeting at Moolapakkam village. Along with creating awaress about drugs, police officers also spoke about the ill effects of alcoholism and about the provisions of the POCSO Act,” said a police officer.

The Police Department has decided to launch a sustained campaign against drug abuse and also invoke stringent provisions of law against repeat offenders involved in drug trade, police officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US