Puducherry police complaints authority orders action against SSP

The Police Complaints Authority, Puducherry, has ordered departmental proceedings against Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal and three other police personnel for illegally detaining and manhandling Tahsildar cum-executive magistrate C.S. Karthikeyan during the lockdown period in April.

Passing an order on a complaint filed by Mr. Karthikeyan, the Chairman of Police Complaints Authority, Puducherry, Justice G. Rajasuria, former Judge of the Madras High Court, said the police officers failed to follow the rules while initiating proceedings against a judicial officer.

“The police officers are liable to be proceeded against departmentally adhering to major penalty proceedings for having attacked the complainant.”

The three other police officers against whom the authority ordered punishment are Station House Officer (SHO), Nettapakkam, Rajesh, SHO, D-Nagar, Inian and Head Constable Muralidharan.

The Nettapakkam police had arrested Mr. Karthikeyan based on a confession made by one Anandhababu, a bar employee, for illegal sale of liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The accused had given a confession implicating the involvement of the Tahsildar and three members of his team in illegally stocking liquor bottles and selling them at a higher price.

Disputing Mr. Alwal’s contention that Mr. Karthikeyan was not the Executive Magistrate and he was only assigned the job to seal the liquor outlets when lockdown was announced, the Chairman said the police stand was “totally untenable and antithetical to trite law on the subject.”

“It is not the concern of the police whether at the relevant time he was exercising his power as executive magistrate or otherwise. An executive magistrate is a magistrate throughout 24 hours and for the whole period during which he is occupying his ex-officio status,”’ he said.

The chairman, while passing the order, pointed out the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court while arresting judicial officers.

“Be that as, it may even an ordinary resident of Puducherry should not be illegally detained and his house should not be illegally searched and attacked,” he said.

In the case of Mr. Karthikeyan, he noted that he was served a notice under Section 41 (A) Cr P..C (for personal appearance before investigating officer), while was already in custody.