Puducherry police bust gang of vehicle lifters

Superintendent of Police (North) Chintha Kothandaraman and his colleagues with the accused arrested in Mettupalayam near Puducherry on Sunday.

Four vehicles recovered from accused

The police on Sunday arrested four persons and recovered four vehicles which were stolen from various places in Tamil Nadu.

The names of the accused were given as Ramesh, 23, and Ashok, 22, of R.K. Nagar in Ariyankuppam, Prabhu, 36, of Coimbatore and Vimal, 23, of Tirupur.

According to the police, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the truck terminal in Mettupalayam when it intercepted a mini van with Ramesh at the wheels. Investigations revealed that Ramesh was driving a stolen vehicle.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing vehicles from Tamil Nadu and selling them to interested parties with the help of Ashok, Prabhu and Vimal.

Four vehicles, including a passenger vehicle, were recovered from the accused. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody in the Kalapet Central Prison.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 5:16:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-police-bust-gang-of-vehicle-lifters/article27407679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

