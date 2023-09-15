HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry police book case against AINRC functionary, two others for threatening industrialist

Police said a man who had worked for the industrialist, along with two others, including the AINRC functionary had threatened him, demanding money

September 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Reddiyarpalayam police have booked a case against three persons including a functionary of the ruling AINRC, for allegedly threatening an industrialist.

Police said the complainant S. Kablian, 63, an industrialist of Reddiyarpalayam got in touch with an individual, Karunakaran, for granite and wood carvings at his newly-constructed house in Moogambigai Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam. Kabilan paid ₹33 lakh to Karunakaran for the work.

However, the latter demanded more money from Kabilan. When he refused, Karunakaran along with Seenu Kandakumar and AINRC functionary Ram Munusamy threatened Kabilan. Based on a complaint lodged by Kabilan, the police booked a case against the trio under sections 506 Part I (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Puducherry / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.