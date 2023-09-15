Puducherry police book case against AINRC functionary, two others for threatening industrialist

September 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Reddiyarpalayam police have booked a case against three persons including a functionary of the ruling AINRC, for allegedly threatening an industrialist.

Police said the complainant S. Kablian, 63, an industrialist of Reddiyarpalayam got in touch with an individual, Karunakaran, for granite and wood carvings at his newly-constructed house in Moogambigai Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam. Kabilan paid ₹33 lakh to Karunakaran for the work.

However, the latter demanded more money from Kabilan. When he refused, Karunakaran along with Seenu Kandakumar and AINRC functionary Ram Munusamy threatened Kabilan. Based on a complaint lodged by Kabilan, the police booked a case against the trio under sections 506 Part I (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.