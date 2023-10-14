ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry police arrest house burglar, recover cash, 4.5 sovereigns of gold

October 14, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police said the accused person had previously been involved in theft cases in Tamil Nadu as well

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalapet Police on Friday, October 13, 2023, arrested a man and seized from his possession, 4.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹40,000 in cash, stolen from a house in Kalapet.

The police identified the accused as Easwaran, a resident of Salem, who was involved in breaking into a house in Kalapet on Thursday, October 12, when the residents were away. The owner of the house had reported the theft of 4.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments, ₹40,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the house, police said.

Circle Inspector of Muthialpet, A. Dhanaselvam said the suspect was picked up on Friday, through the network signal emanating from the stolen mobile phone. Easwaran had previously been involved in seven theft cases in Tamil Nadu, he said.

