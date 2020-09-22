Puducherry poised to reach testing landmark

PUDUCHERRY

22 September 2020 02:12 IST

The U.T. likely to complete testing 10 per cent of its population in the next few days, says Health Minister

Puducherry is poised to reach a COVID-19 testing landmark when it completes testing 10% of its population in the next few days, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rao said the administration had carried out 1,40,107 tests so far.

The Health Minister said that in the wake of a video-call with experts from the U.S. and the U.K. on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the U.T., the Chief Minister convened a meeting with the Jipmer Director and the Health Director to decide on implementing some of the suggestions.

On Monday, Puducherry logged 273 new cases to take the cumulative case load past the 23,000-mark, even as nine more deaths raised the toll to 467.

The capital accounted for six deaths, Karaikal one and Yanam two. The patients, including three women, were in the 52-75 years age group. The cumulative death tolls are: Puducherry (398), Karaikal (31) and Yanam (38).

The case fatality rate was 2.01% and recovery rate 77.90%, after 509 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said a team of doctors, including an ICMR representative, would analyse every COVID-19 casualty to determine what went wrong and the lessons to be learnt in the event of a death at IGMCRI or Jipmer.