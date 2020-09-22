Puducherry poised to reach testing landmark

Puducherry is poised to reach a COVID-19 testing landmark when it completes testing 10% of its population in the next few days, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday.
Addressing the media, Mr. Rao said the administration had carried out 1,40,107 tests so far.
The Health Minister said that in the wake of a video-call with experts from the U.S. and the U.K. on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the U.T., the Chief Minister convened a meeting with the Jipmer Director and the Health Director to decide on implementing some of the suggestions.
On Monday, Puducherry logged 273 new cases to take the cumulative case load past the 23,000-mark, even as nine more deaths raised the toll to 467.
The capital accounted for six deaths, Karaikal one and Yanam two. The patients, including three women, were in the 52-75 years age group. The cumulative death tolls are: Puducherry (398), Karaikal (31) and Yanam (38).
The case fatality rate was 2.01% and recovery rate 77.90%, after 509 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said a team of doctors, including an ICMR representative, would analyse every COVID-19 casualty to determine what went wrong and the lessons to be learnt in the event of a death at IGMCRI or Jipmer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath