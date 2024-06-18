GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Planning Board fixes annual outlay at ₹12,700 crore

Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Puducherry government in February had presented a Vote on Account of ₹4,634 crore in the Legislative Assembly to meet the expenditure needs of the administration for the first five months of the fiscal.

Published - June 18, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan chairing a meeting of the Puducherry Planning Board at the Chief Secretariat on June 18, 2024

Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan chairing a meeting of the Puducherry Planning Board at the Chief Secretariat on June 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry government has fixed draft of the annual outlay for 2024-25 at ₹12,700 crore.

The Planning Board, which met under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 had decided to recommend to the Union Government an outlay of ₹12,700 crore for the annual budget for the current financial year.

Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Puducherry government, in February, had presented a Vote on Account of ₹4,634 crore in the Legislative Assembly to meet the expenditure needs of the administration for the first five months of the fiscal.

“We relied on Vote on Account anticipating the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha polls. The outlay for the whole year has been fixed and the budget proposal will be forwarded to the Centre for scrutiny and approval by the Union Finance Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs. After due approval, the full budget will be presented in the Assembly,” an official told The Hindu.

Shortly after the Planning Board meeting, the Lt. Governor told reporters that the board held detailed deliberations and listened to all the views of members to arrive at the outlay. The aim was to take the progress of Puducherry forward, he added.

To a question on the reopening of ration shops, the Lt. Governor said the issue would be looked into considering the interest of women. “The opinion of people who buy and use rice is very important. We will look into their demand for reopening of ration shops,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers and senior officials attended the Planning Board meeting held at the Chief Secretariat.

