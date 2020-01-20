Puducherry physiotherapist wins excellence award

P. Uma Maheswari, physiotherapist and Chief Medical Officer of the Anirudha Medical Organisation (P) Ltd., was presented an excellence award by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for the “Best Medical Service for Epilepsy and Stroke Prevention and Recovery” protocols. The 30th edition of the excellence awards instituted by the Global Achievers Council was presented as part of Pongal festival at the Raj Nivas recently. Ms. Maheswari, whose work with geriatric patients and children with cerebral palsy are among her significant contributions, is also regarded as one of the pioneers of the Trigger Point Release Therapy in the treatment of a spectrum of conditions.