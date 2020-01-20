Puducherry

Puducherry physiotherapist wins excellence award

Uma Maheswari receiving the from Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.

Uma Maheswari receiving the from Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Work on stroke, epilepsy recognised

P. Uma Maheswari, physiotherapist and Chief Medical Officer of the Anirudha Medical Organisation (P) Ltd., was presented an excellence award by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for the “Best Medical Service for Epilepsy and Stroke Prevention and Recovery” protocols. The 30th edition of the excellence awards instituted by the Global Achievers Council was presented as part of Pongal festival at the Raj Nivas recently. Ms. Maheswari, whose work with geriatric patients and children with cerebral palsy are among her significant contributions, is also regarded as one of the pioneers of the Trigger Point Release Therapy in the treatment of a spectrum of conditions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:37:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-physiotherapist-wins-excellence-award/article30609908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY