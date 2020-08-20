Puducherry, Oulgaret improve ranking in Swachh Survekshan

Puducherry and Oulgaret muncipalities have improved their rankings in Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings released on Thursday.

Oulgaret municipality has climbed the cleanliness charts ranking 171 among cities with a population in the 1-10 lakh range, marking a significant improvement over its previous year rank of 344.

Puducherry municipality, which was competing in the same category of cities, enjoyed limited success in improvement by moving from the 298th spot in the previous year to rank 258 in the latest rankings. Its best performance had been in the debut year of the survey in 2017 when it ranked 189 while it slipped badly in the succeeding year falling to 340th place.