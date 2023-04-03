ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Opposition leader, three other DMK legislators court arrest, protest JIPMER’s user fee policy

April 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

R. Siva, along with three of his party’s legislators, staged a protest near JIPMER’s gates on Monday, condemning the hospital’s decision to collect user fees for high-value investigations from patients not covered under Ayushman Bharat and those not holding BPL ration cards

The Hindu Bureau

Members of DMK staging a protest in front of JIPMER Hospital, on Monday | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Puducherry Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, along with three of his party legislators on Monday, courted arrest while staging a protest, condemning the decision of JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) to collect user charges for advanced high-value investigations from patients not covered under Ayushman Bharat and those not holding BPL ration cards.

The DMK workers gathered near the main gate of JIPMER, and raised slogans against the hospital director for introducing the decision to charge a treatment fee. The others who courted arrest, included DMK legislators Anibal Kennedy, L. Sambath, Senthil Kumar and former Minister S. P Sivakumar. 

Mr. Siva, in a press release, said the Director had issued the circular imposing a user fee without having held any consultations. “He is acting in a dictatorial manner. The decision will affect the poor patients. If the Director fails to withdraw the circular, the party will intensify its agitation in the coming days,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva also flayed the silence of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue. “The Lt Governor has completely failed to take up the issues confronting JIPMER after the present Director took over. She has not addressed any issues, including the shortage of medicines, with the Union government,” the release alleged.

The DMK also demanded reservation for local residents in employment opportunities at the hospital. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US