HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Opposition leader, three other DMK legislators court arrest, protest JIPMER’s user fee policy

R. Siva, along with three of his party’s legislators, staged a protest near JIPMER’s gates on Monday, condemning the hospital’s decision to collect user fees for high-value investigations from patients not covered under Ayushman Bharat and those not holding BPL ration cards

April 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of DMK staging a protest in front of JIPMER Hospital, on Monday

Members of DMK staging a protest in front of JIPMER Hospital, on Monday | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Puducherry Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, along with three of his party legislators on Monday, courted arrest while staging a protest, condemning the decision of JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) to collect user charges for advanced high-value investigations from patients not covered under Ayushman Bharat and those not holding BPL ration cards.

The DMK workers gathered near the main gate of JIPMER, and raised slogans against the hospital director for introducing the decision to charge a treatment fee. The others who courted arrest, included DMK legislators Anibal Kennedy, L. Sambath, Senthil Kumar and former Minister S. P Sivakumar. 

Mr. Siva, in a press release, said the Director had issued the circular imposing a user fee without having held any consultations. “He is acting in a dictatorial manner. The decision will affect the poor patients. If the Director fails to withdraw the circular, the party will intensify its agitation in the coming days,” he said. 

Mr. Siva also flayed the silence of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue. “The Lt Governor has completely failed to take up the issues confronting JIPMER after the present Director took over. She has not addressed any issues, including the shortage of medicines, with the Union government,” the release alleged.

The DMK also demanded reservation for local residents in employment opportunities at the hospital. 

Related Topics

Puducherry / public health/community medicine / government health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.