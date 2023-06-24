Puducherry Opposition leader seeks custodial interrogation of sub-registrar arrested in temple land grabbing case

June 24, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has demanded a detailed probe into the role of revenue officials in the Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case.

In a statement, the Opposition leader said land grabbing has become rampant in Puducherry. There have been several complaints about the usurping of properties, including those owned by French citizens in Puducherry. A sub-registrar has already been arrested in Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case, he said. The arrested sub-registrar, V. Sivasamy, should be taken into police custody for further interrogation.

The arrest of a government employee is a blot on the territorial administration, he said. There have also been several complaints against revenue officials, including Mr. Sivasamy, for their alleged connivance with land grabbers, the DMK convenor alleged. The CB-CID wing of the territorial police arrested Mr. Sivasamy earlier this week, for his alleged involvement in a land grab case relating to two plots measuring around 64,000 sq.ft. owned by Kamatchiamman Temple at Rainbow Nagar, a prime residential area in Puducherry

“Hundreds of acres of fertile land have been converted into [housing] plots in Villianur. The arrested sub-registrar has helped in the registration and sale of these plots. The plots have been registered in the name of a single person. Even properties belonging to temples in Villianur have been converted into plots with the help of this particular officer. He should be taken into custody for further interrogation,” Mr. Siva said.

Seeking the widening of the probe to bring to light the larger crimes he said had been committed in the temple land grabbing case, the Opposition leader said those who operated from behind the scenes in the grabbing of the temple property, should also be arrested.

