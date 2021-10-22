Puducherry

Puducherry Opposition leader demands cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon

Opposition leader R. Siva has urged the government to take up cleaning of stormwater drains on a war-footing.

In a statement issued to the media on Friday, Mr. Siva said there are only a few days left for the arrival of Northeast monsoon.But most of the major drains which carry rain water into the sea are in poor condition. The drains have not been de-silted and at certain places, the drains need repair work, he said.

The work should be taken up on a priority basis, he said adding that it was important to clean the drains to avoid flooding during the monsoon. The government should also concentrate on low-lying areas to take flood mitigation measures, he added.

Mr. Siva also met the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Sathyamurthi, on Thursday and demanded cleaning of the drains.


