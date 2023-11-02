ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Opposition leader confident about bringing in ‘Dravidian model’ of governance to U.T.

November 02, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK leader R. Siva claimed that the people reposed faith in the DMK, whereas the AINRC-led NDA government had failed to keep its poll promises and had not even implemented its welfare schemes

The Hindu Bureau

DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry R. Siva | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Thursday was hopeful of ushering in what his party calls the ‘Dravidian model’ of governance to the Union Territory. 

Chairing a meeting of party workers in Nellithope constituency, he claimed that people reposed faith in the DMK because of its core ideological moorings. “People know the DMK will work towards protecting their language, and creed and towards ensuring development. We have a place in the minds of the people. We are sure of bringing the ‘Dravidian model’ of governance to the UT. And then, we will certainly get Statehood for Puducherry,’ he said. 

The AINRC-led NDA government has failed to implement any of the promises given to the voters, he alleged. Welfare schemes announced in the budget only remain remaining on paper. The government has failed to reopen the closed textile mills and ration shops as well, he charged.

“The government is completely controlled by the Centre and the Lt Governor. Officials, including the Chief Secretary are taking orders from the Lt Governor. The Chief Minister has lost control over the administration,” he claimed.  

