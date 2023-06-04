Puducherry opens 24/7 control room in the wake of Odisha rail mishap

June 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has so far not received any enquiries about the status of passengers concerning the horrific rail collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Balasore, Odisha, that has left at least 288 dead and over a thousand injured.

While the administration is alert to the fact that there is substantial passenger movement between Odisha and West Bengal and Puducherry, where the Sri Aurobindo Ashram attracts scores of followers of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, no query relating to the train accident has been received so far, said E. Vallavan, District Collector.

A 24/7 control room has been opened at the State Emergency Operation Centre. Measures are in place to provide round-the-clock assistance on the toll-free helpline numbers 1070, 1077, 112, (0413) 2251003/2255996.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy have expressed their condolences to the kin of accident victims.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor cancelled her official engagements in Mahe scheduled for the weekend as a mark of respect to the victims. Mr. Rangasamy, who conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, wished for the speedy recovery of passengers who sustained injuries in the accident.

Leader of Opposition R. Siva, accompanied by L. Sambath, MLA, undertook a visit to the control room to assess the facilitation measures.

The DMK leaders volunteered all assistance in case any family from Puducherry was affected by the train accident and required any help.

