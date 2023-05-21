Puducherry needs a systematic beach clean-up programme, says Lieutenant Governor

May 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for a systematic beach clean-up programme for Puducherry.

Launching the G20 Mega Beach Clean-Up programme at Promenade Beach, the Lt. Governor said the event was being held to promote sustainable marine economies and to find solutions for marine spatial management and biodiversity conservation in order to protect the environment and promote cooperation among G20 countries, including India, in this regard.

The beach clean-up was held under the auspices of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment along with the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee. The Lt. Governor stressed the importance for Puducherry, which had had an extensive coastline, to evolve a regular beach clean-up mechanism. Pollution of the coasts and oceans adversely affected marine life. This, in turn, rendered consumption of seafood hazardous to health, Ms. Soundararajan said.

She also said that in its first year of launch in 2014, the Clean India programme had helped save health costs to the tune of an estimated ₹60,000 crore.

Ms. Soundararajan also administered an oath to volunteers. She later inaugurated the awareness walk and rally of the NCC youth and students and gave away prizes to the students who won the speech, essay, painting and colouring competitions on environment. Speaker R. Selvam was among those who participated.

The Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), under the India G20 Presidency, had identified “Promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy” as one of the priority areas. The campaign took place on 30 beaches across the nine coastal States and four Union Territories in addition to G20 countries.