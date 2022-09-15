Puducherry Municipality removes encroachments

Encroachments on the Eswaran Koil Street were removed on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry Municipality on Wednesday removed encroachments on the Eswaran Koil Street.

Following a court order, staff from the Municipality removed temporary shelters, including a tea shop on the street. The shelter was used by autorickshaw drivers in the area.

Municipal authorities said they had a direction from the court to remove the structures, following a petition filed on encroachments.

The autorickshaw drivers, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest to oppose the drive. They said the municipality decided to remove the structures without even issuing a notice. The shelter was used by drivers and by members of the public as a library, the union said.