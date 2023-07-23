Puducherry mulls 10% reservation for govt. school students in MBBS course

July 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday said the Puducherry Government was mulling providing 10% horizontal reservation for students studying in government schools for admission to MBBS courses in the Union Territory. The Puducherry Cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard.

Speaking at the Graduation Day of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) here, he said at the same time, the government was also thinking about whether parents would be able to bear the expenditure of their wards for the next five years.

“Several parents are keen on their wards pursuing medical education in private medical colleges and avail loans from banks. However, they are unable to repay the loans due to various factors. Hence, the government is also thinking of a way to ease the burden of parents and help students from poor families pursue medical education,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy also called upon the medical graduates to serve the people of Puducherry and to collectively aid in the improvement of facilities in IGMCRI. He also appealed to the graduates to keep abreast of technological advances in medicine to deal with threats of new diseases and to ensure quality healthcare facilities to the public.

The government was also keen on launching new infrastructural facilities in the college. Work on the establishment of a Critical Care Unit was underway while a new medical college would be established in Karaikal soon, he said.

As many as 626 undergraduate and postgraduate students received their degrees during the convocation.

Speaker R. Selvam, MLAs K.S.P. Ramesh, A.K.D. Arumugam, Secretary to Health C. Udayakumar and Director of Health G. Sriramulu participated in the event.