Puducherry MP writes to PM seeking more Remdesivir, Tocilizumab

PUDUCHERRY

29 April 2021 16:07 IST

V. Vaithilingam has said the Union Territory has witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases

Puducherry Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of more drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, used to treat patients admitted in hospitals with severe COVID-19 infections, in the Union Territory.

In a letter to Mr. Modi on Wednesday, Mr. Vaithilingam said the Union Territory had witnessed a spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases. As on April 28, there are more than 8,500 active COVID-19 cases in the UT. The number of persons requiring oxygen support and admissions in Intensive Care Units had increased, he said.

“I have seen an interim allocation order dated April 27 for supply of Tocilizumab, an imported drug for treatment of COVID-19 under severe condition. Unfortunately, UT has been left out in the allocation. I would kindly request the Prime Minister to intervene and allot at least 200 Tocilizumab and additional 7,000 injections of Remdesivir to UT,” the letter said.

Mr Vaithilingam also requested the Prime Minister to facilitate treatment of more COVID-19 patients at JIPMER.