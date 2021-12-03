Puducherry MP writes to L-G seeking her support to set up KVs in the Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

03 December 2021 17:06 IST

MP V. Vaithilingam, in a letter to the Lt Governor on Thursday, said the Union Education Minister had agreed to consider the demand if the UT administration was able to provide the land necessary for the setting up of Kendriya Vidyalayas

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has sought the support of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in setting up Kendriya Vidyalayas in Puducherry and Karaikal. He also sought her support to set up a separate recruitment board for the UT.

In a letter to the Lt Governor on Thursday, the Member of Parliament said the Union Education Minister had agreed to consider the demand if the UT administration was able to provide the land necessary for such a project.

Mr Vaithilingam said land had already been identified in the Karaikal region to set up a KV. The Karaikal district administration has identified around 8 acres of land for the purpose.

Also in Maducarai region, the land obligation could be fulfilled by shifting 196 students studying in S. V Ramamurthy school there to the nearest government school.

The parliamentarian also sought the Lt Governor’s support in setting up a separate recruitment board as selection of Group A and B posts are currently filled by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC recruitment paved way for appointment of non Tamil-speaking officers in key posts and denied job opportunities to local residents, he said.

He also urged the Lt Governor to take adequate steps to protect the land of Kamatchi Amman Koil.