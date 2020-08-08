Puducherry MP wants early completion of MSME Technology Centre

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, has requested the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to complete the work to set up the MSME Technology Centre in Kalapet by the end of this year. He made the appeal to the Deputy General Manager of the Technology Centre, Amit Nain, during a recent visit to the facility at Kalapet.

Mr Vaithilingam, in a communication on Saturday, said that the Technology Centre would help manufacture products using the state-of-the-art machinery available. The facility would have printed circuit board and electronic component manufacturing units. New areas like solar energy and electrical vehicles would also be explored, he said.