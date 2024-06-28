GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry MP urges Centre to restore number of seats in class 1 admission at Kendriya Vidyalayas

Mr. Vaithilingam, in a letter to the Union Education Minister, pointed out that the intake of students to class 1 has been decreased from 40 to 32 at both KVs in the Union Territory

Published - June 28, 2024 01:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Congress MP V. Vaithilingam

Puducherry Congress MP V. Vaithilingam | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has urged the Central government to restore the earlier adopted pattern of admitting 40 students in each of the sections of class 1 in the two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Puducherry.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the MP said the two Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning in the campuses of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and the Pondicherry University used to admit 40 students in each section of class 1 till the academic year 2023-24. The schools also provided reservations as prescribed by the government. However, this academic year, the schools have reduced the intake of students to 32 in class 1. This was a reduction of 48 seats in class 1 admissions across both schools.

“There is a heavy demand for admission in KV schools in Puducherry. Many parents have complained about the reduction of seats in both the schools. I kindly request the Minister to intervene in the issue and restore the admission of 40 students in each of the sections of first standard in the interest of public,” Mr Vaithilingam said in his letter.

Related Topics

Puducherry / education / school / students / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.