Puducherry MP seeks to allay students’ fears, says MBBS admissions to Indira Gandhi Medical College will be permitted

June 09, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

MP S. Selvaganabathy, in a statement, said he had taken up the issue with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy, on Friday expressed optimism with regard to obtaining permission for MBBS students to be admitted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

The National Medical Commission had, in May, rejected the renewal of recognition for the Institute’s MBBS degree, leaving students and parents worried.

In a statement, the MP said he had apprised Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya about the concerns of students on the decision of NMC not to accord permission for the medical college to admit students this academic year. The Union Minister has given a favourable response, he said.

“I met the Union Minister on Thursday and he has said that [the NMC] would accord permission for admission. Hence the fears of students are unwarranted,” the MP said in his statement.

